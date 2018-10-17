Ainsworth Cross Country Teams Bring Home District Championship Trophies in Class D3 for Girls and Boys

Wed, 10/17/2018 - 5:00am

Ainsworth High School’s Cross Country teams had an outstanding performance at the District Cross Country Meet in Norfolk, NE on Thursday, October 11th, with both teams taking the District Championship honors. Representing Ainsworth were:

(Front Row - Left to Right): Tate Fernau, Atley Titus, Ty Schlueter, Henry Beel, Ben Flynn, Trey Schlueter, Tommy Ortner, Qwentin Kappelmann, Ben Arens and Student Manager Gavin Olinger;

 

