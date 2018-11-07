Ainsworth Eighth Graders Honor Veterans in Adopt-A-Veteran Program

Wed, 11/07/2018 - 5:00am

Each year the Ainsworth Community Schools eighth grade class adopts veterans for its Adopt-AVeteran Program. Throughout the school year, the class honors its adopted veterans with various programs and events.

This year’s adopted veterans are Jerry Allen, Charles Hughes, Craig Smith and Bob Sears. Following are short biographies of the veterans telling of their time in the military. 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467