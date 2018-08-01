Ainsworth Fire Department Team Wins Springview’s Water Fight for the Second Year in a Row

During the Springview Wind Turbine Day, Saturday, July 29th, winners of the Springview Wind Turbine Day Firemen's Water Fight were from Ainsworth. Their team consisted of Ty Shelbourn, Riley Rudnick and Heath Rudnick. This is the second year in a row Ainsworth has clinched the win.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/