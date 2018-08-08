Ainsworth Kicks Off School Year with New Elementary, Secondary Principals

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:00am

As the 2018-19 school year begins at Ainsworth Community Schools, a few more students may be making trips to the principal’s office to catch a glimpse of the new elementary and secondary principals.

Steven Dike is the new principal for 7th - 12th grade, and Curtis Childers has assumed the role of principal for Pre-K to 6th grade students.

 

