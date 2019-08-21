Ainsworth Schools Route Busses to Load and Unload on South Side of High School

Students riding the Long Pine and Johnstown route busses before and after school will now load and unload on the southside of the high school. This shift will alleviate some of the traffic during the morning and after school time on Elm Street in front of the school.

This should provide a safer and more efficient way of getting students in and out of the building during those busy times. Anyone who parks in the parking lot needs to enter and exit through the alley.

