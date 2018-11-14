Annual Veterans Day Program Honors Past and Present Service Members

Wed, 11/14/2018 - 5:00am

The annual Veterans Day program was held at Ainsworth Community Schools on November 9th to honor all past and present military members.

Larry Rice served as the Master of Ceremonies and offered the welcome address.

The American Legion and Auxiliary of Post #79, along with the Girl and Boy Scouts posted the colors before the AHS band, directed by Erin Rathe, played the “Star Spangled Banner.” The 2018 Girls State representative, Mackenzie Kovar, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467