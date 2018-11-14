Annual Veterans Day Program Honors Past and Present Service Members

The annual Veterans Day program was held at Ainsworth Community Schools on November 9th to honor all past and present military members.

Larry Rice served as the Master of Ceremonies and offered the welcome address.

The American Legion and Auxiliary of Post #79, along with the Girl and Boy Scouts posted the colors before the AHS band, directed by Erin Rathe, played the “Star Spangled Banner.” The 2018 Girls State representative, Mackenzie Kovar, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

