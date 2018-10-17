Barrow and Appelt Crowned Homecoming King and Queen

Wed, 10/17/2018 - 5:00am

Following a 26 to 18 victory over the Boyd County Spartans, the Homecoming Royalty was crowned with Jon Barrow (left) crowned Homecoming King and Megan Appelt (second from left) as Homecoming Queen. Jenna Williams (second from right) was crowned Homecoming Princess and Sam Wilkins (right) as Homecoming Prince. Crown bearers for the evening were Jaxon Haskell (front left), daughter of Monte and Tanya Haskell and 
Beau Ortner (front right), son of Ryan and Kate Ortner.

 

