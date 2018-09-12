Brown County Ag Society Recognizes Fair Family of the Year and Business of the Year

During the Brown County Fair parade on Monday, September 3rd, the Brown County Ag Society presented the 2018 Fair Family of the Year to the Daniels Family and Business of the Year award to Ranch-Land Western Store.

The Daniels family was selected as the Fair Family of the Year for all their support and participation throughout the years. It started way back with High School Rodeo and Junior Rodeo.

Every year a local business is presented the award for it’s efforts in supporting the fair and rodeo through monetary donations as well as contributions of time and effort by its owners and employees.

Ranch-Land Western Store was started by Mort and Louise McBride in the fall of 1959 because of a need by local farmers and ranchers for quality western and work goods. Over the past five decades, Ranch-Land has expanded from a small building on the east side of Main Street to a multi-level store on the west side.

