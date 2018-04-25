Brown County Commissioner Candidates Discuss High Priority Issues During Forum

Candidates for Brown County Commissioner had the opportunity to address voters the evening of April 19th during a forum at the Ainsworth American Legion presented by Brown County Farm Bureau.

Candidates Mark Johnson, Reagan Wiebelhaus, Jim Walz, Les Waits, Cherie Priest, Iree McNally and Dennis Bauer began by offering two-minute opening statements. Candidate Marvin Schenk was unable to attend due to work commitments caused by the recent storms.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/