Brown County Hospital Named a 2018 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth was recently named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
“This achievement is very gratifying and validates our daily commitment to providing the best healthcare possible to our community, while maintaining an efficient and effective facility,” said Jeanne Goche, Interim CEO.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/