Brown County Hospital Names Jeanne Goche as Interim CEO

The Brown County Hospital Board of Trustees is proud to announce that Jeanne M. Goche, MA, JD will serve as interim CEO beginning January 11, 2018.

Goche holds an MA in health administration and a JD, both from the University of Iowa. She brings many years of experience in hospital administration and has provided interim services to a number of small, rural hospitals across the Midwest for the past 10 years. Goche specializes in effectively leading improvements with health care organizations in ways that recognize their special leadership, economic and employment roles in their communities.

