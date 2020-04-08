Central Valley Ag and Farmers Ranchers Cooperative Announce Merger

Farmers Ranchers Cooperative (Farmers Ranchers) membership has voted to approve unification with Central Valley Ag (CVA).

After a series of informational meetings, accounting firm Gardiner + Company certified the owners of Farmers Ranchers approved the merger with CVA by a majority of 88%. The unified cooperative will retain the Central Valley Ag name and be headquartered in York, NE with Carl Dickinson serving as President/CEO.

“We are pleased that Farmers Ranchers members have voted to unify. Both Boards felt strongly that unification would make us stronger and bring additional value to the members of both cooperatives. The results of the Farmers Ranchers vote support this,” said Dave Beckman, CVA Board Chairman. “Central Valley Ag has built a foundation, ensuring a promising future of service and value to its members in agriculture.”

