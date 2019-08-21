Article Image Alt Text
Class of 2032 Begins Their Education at Ainsworth Community Schools

Wed, 08/21/2019 - 5:00am

As a new school year, 2019-2020, begins at Ainsworth Community Schools, Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Pollock welcomed her students. Her students for this year are: (Front Row - Left to Right): Kimberlyn Doke, Barrett Alberts, Sophia Schroedl, Mackenzie Ward and Emma Lambrecht; (Back Row - Left to Right): Emily Serrano, Ariyah Voss, Stella Lentz, Jerrod Buechle, Jaxson Fiello and Elsie Graff. 

 

