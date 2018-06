Long Pine Day, Saturday, June 16th, found lots of kids lining up to sit on the dunking tank. Great way to cool off.

Kennedei Turpin takes her turn at the dunk tank and comes back up all smiles. This year’s theme was “Come to Where the Clear, Cool Waters Flow.”

