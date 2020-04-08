Feeding Our Youth: A Priority for Ainsworth Community Schools During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ainsworth Community Schools is doing their part to help the youth by making sure they don’t go hungry during this Coronavirus pandemic.

Lunchtime Solutions employees have been busy preparing breakfast and lunch meals in the school cafeteria for distribution to any youth age 1-18. The help is busy sacking breakfasts and lunches to go in each sack twice a week - Monday and Wednesday.

The first sacks for breakfast and lunches left the schoolhouse on March 18th. This free meal program will continue until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

