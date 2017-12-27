First Day of Winter Brings Light Snow and Cold Temperatures to Our Area

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The first day of winter, December 21, 2017, brought light snow, strong wind and cold temperatures to the area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation did have the snowplows to help make for safer traveling.

Ainsworth Community Schools cancelled school before the day even started and have now recorded one snow day for the year.

 

