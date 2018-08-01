Fourth Yard of the Week Honor Goes to Lane Johnson Residence

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The fourth 2018 Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Yard of the Week was presented to Lane and Shelby Johnson who live at 915 East First Street in Ainsworth. Their yard has a variety of hostas with flower boxes by each window that have begonias and vinca vine, geraniums in pots out front.

 

