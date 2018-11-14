General Election: Sullivan, Taylor and VanHouten Win Local Races; Medicaid Expansion Passes

Brown County had one of the best voter turnouts in the state for the November 6th General Election.

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, over 65% of Brown County’s registered voters - 1,401 of 2,136 - submitted a ballot for the General Election, ranking 14th out of 93 counties. Statewide, 56.4% of registered voters - 688,874 of 1,219,644 - voted in Nebraska’s General Election.

Several highly contested races, along with the statewide Medicaid Expansion initiative likely increased voter turnout throughout the state.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/