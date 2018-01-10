Interim General Manager Wayne Gordon “Impressed” with Farmers Ranchers Coop

Farmers Ranchers Coop, which has been on the hunt for a general manger since Kent Taylor announced his resignation in late 2017, welcomed interim manager Wayne Gordon on January 2nd.

Gordon, who hails from Jacksonville, MN, brings over 20 years of experience to the job. Since “semiretiring” several years ago, Gordon has served as interim manager for 24 different coops throughout the U.S. and Canada. And Ainsworth ranks right near the top.