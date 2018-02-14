Local Couples Celebrate a Combined 116 Years of Wedded Bliss This Valentine’s Day

Jerry Allen knew after only three months that Mary Ann was the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Wayne Bower felt that same way about his wife Cindy after their first date. Both couples are still married nearly sixty years later.

The trick to making a marriage last for almost six decades is simple, according to the two couples - although that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Communication, faithfulness and always supporting each other are some of the keys to success.

“If you work at it, you’ll have a happy marriage,” Mary Ann Allen said.