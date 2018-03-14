Local Photos Perspectives of Water Needed for Summer Exhibit

The staff of the Niobrara National Scenic River (NSR) are seeking local photos of water to create an exhibit that will be on display in the visitor center this summer. Photos should show how people use water, why they love it, or why it matters to them. Photos may include the Niobrara River, but also could be anything from every day household uses, special events, or business and agricultural needs.

The Niobrara NSR Visitor Center will host a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street traveling exhibition called “Water/Ways” from June 23rd until August 3rd, 2018. Submitted photographs will be combined into one local exhibit to complement the national exhibition.