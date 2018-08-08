Long Pine City Council Approves $50.00 Turn On Fee and a $30.00 Turn Off Fee for Water Hook-Ups

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:00am
Kirsten Gilliland

The Long Pine City Council met in regular session on Thursday, August 2nd at 7:00 p.m. in the Long Pine Community Center.

Mayor Ed Brown called the meeting to order. Roll call was taken with council members Teresa LeMunyan and Jo Dailey present, as well as City Clerk/Treasurer Nadine Baxter, ACO Officer Dave Cheatum and City Attorney Rod Palmer. There were also 10 community members in attendance.

 

