Long Pine City Council Denies Building Permit, Gives Clerk Raise and Hears Reports

Long Pine City Councilmen Dave Cheatum, Teresa LeMunyan, Aaron Miller and Jo Dailey met in regular session on Thursday, November 1st. Mayor Ed Brown called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The council approved the consent agenda consisting of the October 4th minutes, treasurer’s report, approval of claims, payroll summary and cemetery certificate for Wooldridge and Jacqueline Barnhardt.

Health Board Report

Mayor Brown gave a Health Board report from the October 30th meeting.

The new owner of the Deaver grain bins contacted the city’s utility superintendent and was told about the loose metal and weeds around the property. The weeds have been trimmed and work was done on one of the dryers. One building still has loose metal so they will see what happens when the wind blows.

