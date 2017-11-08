Long Pine City Council Discusses Lagoon, Water Bill, Palace and Health Board Issues

Long Pine City Council members Dave Cheatum, Jo Dailey, Teresa LeMunyan and Aaron Miller met for their regular city council meeting on Thursday, November 2nd.

Consent Agenda

The council approved the minutes of the October 5th meeting, treasurer’s report, approval of claims and payroll summary.

Health Board Update

Mayor Brown reported on several properties where the Health Board has visited with the owners.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/