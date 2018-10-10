This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere,” works to educate people about three basic but essential steps to take to reduce the likelihood of having a fire - and how to escape safely in the event of one:

“LOOK” for places fire could start. Take a good look around your home. Identify potential fire hazards and take care of them.

“LISTEN” for the sound of the smoke alarm. You could have only minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Go to your outside meeting place, which should be a safe distance from the home and where everyone should know to meet.

“LEARN” two ways out of every room and make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily and are free of clutter.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/