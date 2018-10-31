Nebraska Lawmaker Wants to Lower Voting Age to 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A state senator wants to lower the Nebraska voting age to 16, saying today’s 16-year-olds are fully capable of helping other voters choose people to represent them in state and local offices.

“Voting is a habit,” Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said at a legislative forum in Lincoln on October 24th. “I think we do ourselves a disservice by not starting that habit at 16.”

