October 30th House Fire Results in Significant Damage, Property Loss

The Johnstown, Ainsworth, Long Pine and Wood Lake Fire Departments responded to a house fire north of Johnstown on October 30th at 11:29 p.m. at the home of Tim and Nancy Klammer.

The firefighters battled the fire until 5:25 a.m. in 16 degree weather with wind chills dropping to 5 degrees.

Ainsworth Fire Chief Brad Fiala said the fire started due to a short in the electrical wiring in the basement. The fire blew through an opening in a sewer vent pipe and traveled to all three floors of the house.

