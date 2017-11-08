October 30th House Fire Results in Significant Damage, Property Loss

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Johnstown, Ainsworth, Long Pine and Wood Lake Fire Departments responded to a house fire north of Johnstown on October 30th at 11:29 p.m. at the home of Tim and Nancy Klammer.

The firefighters battled the fire until 5:25 a.m. in 16 degree weather with wind chills dropping to 5 degrees.

Ainsworth Fire Chief Brad Fiala said the fire started due to a short in the electrical wiring in the basement. The fire blew through an opening in a sewer vent pipe and traveled to all three floors of the house.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467