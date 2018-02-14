Progress Continues on The Grand Theater, Moves Closer to Opening Night

After months of waiting, a movie theater is beginning to take shape on Main Street in Ainsworth.

Crews working on The Grand Theater have finished sheetrock work and painting will begin soon - finally making headway after a year of waiting for approval from state agencies. They’ve also moved on to finish installing some final HVAC, electrical and lighting projects.

Because of unexpected costs and delays to get approval from the Nebraska State Board of Architects, there are still plenty of unknowns - like when it will be finished or exactly how much more funding is needed. However, NCDC Director Kristin Olson said they have gotten final approval from all of the state inspectors, and that it’s nice to finally be making some significant, visible progress.