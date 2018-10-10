Royalty Candidates Announced for 2018 Homecoming “Destination: Victory”

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 5:00am

It’s “Destination: Victory” for Ainsworth Community School’s 2018 homecoming week, October 8th - 12th.

Royalty candidates were introduced October 8th during the Royalty Night and jersey auction. This year’s candidates are: Senior Class - Jenna Williams and Jon Barrow; A-Club - Megan Appelt and Sam Wilkins; Fine Arts - Mackenzie Kovar and Henry Beel; Vocational Clubs - Rebecca Taylor, Trey Schlueter and Ben Arens; and Fall Sports - Gage Delimont and Mikki Arens.

 

 

