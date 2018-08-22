Sandhills Care Center Board Disagrees with Management Firm Over Attorney Fees

The Sandhills Care Center Interlocal Board met Monday, August 13th at 4:00 p.m. to continue discussions about its federal Medicaid reimbursement payment, and attorney fees associated with the appeal process.

Board members Phil Fuchs, Chuck Osborn, Leanne Maxwell and Buddy Small were present, with member Henry Beel absent. Minutes from the July 9, 2018 meeting were approved as written.

The board approved a transfer of $2,141.35 from the interlocal account to the checking account to cover the balance on August claims totaling $45,245.17, as well as two pay periods totaling $71,000.00.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/.