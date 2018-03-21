Sandhills Care Center Exploring Funding Options for Facility Improvements

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

During a regular meeting on Monday, March 12th, the Ainsworth/ Brown County Interlocal Board discussed the need for additional funding sources to replace Sandhills Care Center’s roof and washing machine.

Board members Phil Fuchs, Buddy Small, Henry Beel and Chuck Osborn were present. Member Leanne Maxwell was absent. The meeting opened at 4:00 p.m. and minutes from the February 12, 2018 meeting were approved.

Claims

Sandhills Care Center administrator Stephanie Rucker presented claims in the amount of $43,930.07, plus an additional $39,000.00 for payroll. Account balances were $54,729.44 in checking and $3,850.00 in payroll, with $23,000.00 still due in accounts receivable. The board moved to transfer $5,950.63 from the interlocal account to the claims.

 

