Sandhills Care Center Submits Bid to Commissioners for Prisoner Meals

Wed, 10/17/2018 - 5:00am

During their regular meeting on October 8th, the Sandhills Care Center Board voted to submit a bid to the Brown County Commissioners to supply prisoner meals.

The meeting was called to order at 4:00 p.m. with member Phil Fuchs, Buddy Small, Chuck Osborn, Leanne Maxwell and Henry Beel present. Minutes from the September 10, 2018 meeting were approved as written.

 

