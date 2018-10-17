Sandhills Care Center Submits Bid to Commissioners for Prisoner Meals

During their regular meeting on October 8th, the Sandhills Care Center Board voted to submit a bid to the Brown County Commissioners to supply prisoner meals.

The meeting was called to order at 4:00 p.m. with member Phil Fuchs, Buddy Small, Chuck Osborn, Leanne Maxwell and Henry Beel present. Minutes from the September 10, 2018 meeting were approved as written.

