Signs of Coming Spring in the Air and On The Ground

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
Spring in the sandhills, along with everywhere else, is nearing and the signs are all over. Thousands of geese are visiting this area waiting for warmer weather to the north. Fields and ponds without ice are covered with geese and ducks. Other signs of the coming spring include warmer days, snow melting, Daylight Savings Time arriving, frost going out of the ground and lots of newborn calves.

 

