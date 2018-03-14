Signs of Coming Spring in the Air and On The Ground

Spring in the sandhills, along with everywhere else, is nearing and the signs are all over. Thousands of geese are visiting this area waiting for warmer weather to the north. Fields and ponds without ice are covered with geese and ducks. Other signs of the coming spring include warmer days, snow melting, Daylight Savings Time arriving, frost going out of the ground and lots of newborn calves.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/