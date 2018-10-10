Superintendent Peterson Submits Resignation Effective at the End of the 2018-19 School Year

During their regular meeting the Ainsworth Community School Board of Education - Dan Dailey, Angie Davis, Jim Arens, Scott Erthum, Mark Johnson and Brad Wilkins - reluctantly accepted Superintendent Peterson’s letter of resignation after he fulfills his 2018-19 contract with the school and wished him the best on whatever he decides to do. In his letter, he stated after 14 years of service at Ainsworth, he decided to retire. It is time to move to the next portion of his life and find new areas to enjoy.

Peterson stated that he has had extremely supportive boards over the years to work with. It was fullfilling and rewarding to be here in Ainsworth and it is a good place to end his 40 years in education. With this early notice, it should allow plenty of time to find a suitable replacement.

Superintendent Search Firm

After accepting the resignation, the Board reviewed three companies that help schools find superintendent replacements. They would help attract and screen suitable candidates along with Petersons assistance.

