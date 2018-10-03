Tire Amnesty in Brown County Will Be Held on October 12th and 13th

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:00am

The KBR Solid Waste is hosting a scrap tire cleanup day on Friday and Saturday, October 12th and 13th at the KBR Solid Waste Transfer Station for Brown County residents only (must have 75 county license plates). Only clean tires with no rims will be accepted.

Anyone that is bringing in tires will have to pre-register the number of tires and sizes. If you do not pre-register, you will not be allowed to dispose of your tires.

 

