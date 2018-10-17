Tire Amnesty Day Has Great Turnout

Wed, 10/17/2018 - 5:00am

Old tires came in by truck, trailer and pickup loads to the Tire Amnesty Day held at the KBR Solid Waste on Friday and Saturday, October 12th and 13th. The picture above was taken Friday morning and many more tires were expected.

Ainsworth City Administrator Lisa Schroedl said that Brown County residents had to pre-register the number and sizes of tires to be disposed of.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467