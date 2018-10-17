Tire Amnesty Day Has Great Turnout

Old tires came in by truck, trailer and pickup loads to the Tire Amnesty Day held at the KBR Solid Waste on Friday and Saturday, October 12th and 13th. The picture above was taken Friday morning and many more tires were expected.

Ainsworth City Administrator Lisa Schroedl said that Brown County residents had to pre-register the number and sizes of tires to be disposed of.

