Unserviceable Flags Ceremony Performed by the American Legion

The Ainsworth American Legion Color Guard - Mike Rudnick and Earl Brown along with Sergeant-at-Arms Charlie Kyser presented the unserviceable flags to Commander Judy Walters and Chaplain Brent Johnson with final inspection results that they had been declared as unserviceable.

Commander Judy Waters said, “A Flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze, or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great; but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we and our comrades have worked for and lived for, and died for a free Nation of free men, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of Justice, Freedom and Democracy.”

