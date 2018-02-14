Widespread Flu Activity Linked to 53 Pediatric Deaths Nationwide

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported during a briefing on February 2nd that the nation’s flu activity is still widespread, and has contributed to a growing number of deaths among vulnerable populations.

Out of the 50 states, 48 were reporting widespread flu activity, according to Dr. Dan Jernigan, Director of the Influenza Division in the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Sandhills Care Center, other area nursing homes, Cottonwood Villa and Brown County Hospital are all closed to visitors until further notice as a precaution against spreading the virus, which the CDC says is showing up across the nation in three strains - influenza A H3N2, H1N1 and influenza B.