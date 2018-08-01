Wood Lake’s Event of the Year Held Saturday

The rain held off until just as the parade was ending at the Wood Lake 43rd Annual Barbeque held Saturday evening. The last time rain was a factor was 27 years ago and while people were soaked, the spirit of the evening was not dampened for the approximately 275 people attending. When the rain subsided, the shortened program was conducted by American Legion Post 202 Commander Joe Kreycik who conveyed appreciation for the community. He then read the names of Wood Lake’s Fallen Heroes with the vintage bell being rung for each name called out.

The parade consisted of 30 floats, representing business, services and organizations with connections and relevance to Wood Lake. The Centennial for the American Legion was commemorated with several officers attending from other posts, including Department of Nebraska Senior Vice-Commander Gary Wooters of Lincoln and Nebraska District I Commander Gene von Forell of Crawford.

