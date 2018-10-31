Zach Welch Finds Super Tag Success

I will never forget hearing my first bugle; the big bull crested the hill and let out a bugle that broke the silence of opening morning. It was enough to give even the most experienced and seasoned hunter chills, let alone a 21-year-old college student on his first elk hunt. Our first hunt of the season was off to a hot start, but it paled in comparison of what was soon to come.

Rewind two months, it was now officially the heart of the off-season, and bow season felt like it was an eternity away. Knowing that my name was in the hat for one of Nebraska’s coveted once-in-a-lifetime bull elk tags was about the only thing keeping me going as summer began to drag on.

