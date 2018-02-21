2018 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic held at Sanford Center in Sioux Falls

Holly Glover and Doug Pochop were on hand to represent several hunting lodges and guide services from the Gregory-Dallas area February 18, in Sioux Falls at the 2018 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic. Almost 28,000 people attended the Classic over three days at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, making it one of the largest events in the Center’s history. The event celebrated the conservation organization’s 35th anniversary and South Dakota’s 100th pheasant hunting season which will take place in the autumn of 2018.

“South Dakota is the world’s undisputed pheasant capital, so it’s fitting that our signature event be held in the state during their ‘Pheasantennial’ year. Likewise, we believe National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic can serve as a platform to elevate the habitat discussion across South Dakota to ensure it remains the world’s pheasant capital,” stated Howard Vincent, president and CEO of Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever.