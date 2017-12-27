Advocate staff looks back at Gregory’s 2017 events

2017 in Gregory saw the setting of new records, the welcoming of new faces, and the sad departure of old familiar friends. A look back through the pages of this newspaper offers at least a partial list of those events.

January saw the arrival of Reverend Marcus Ring as pastor for St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory. The first month of the year also saw Val Johnson being named as Interim Director of the newly formed CORE Education Cooperative. Avera Gregory Hospital and the City of Gregory worked in consort to establish a recycling project for the city. Mark Braun and Jared Opp wowed the crowd at an impersonation contest when the duo rocked the Blues Brothers. And, January managed to dump sixteen inches of snow on the community.