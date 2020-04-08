Avera delays Gregory project due to COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Avera is delaying a building project in Gregory for a year.

In November 2019, Avera and local leadership announced plans to move forward with building a new hospital, clinic and long-term care center in Gregory on land located on U.S. Highway 18.

“The current situation is unprecedented and will have an impact on health systems across our nation, including Avera. We hope local people will understand. Right now, Avera’s priority must be on preparing to care for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients. It is unknown how long the outbreak will continue in this region, but experts predict that it could go on for months. For all these reasons, Avera made the difficult decision to delay this project,” said Tony Timanus, CEO of Avera Gregory Hospital.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/