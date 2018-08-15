Cara Hull sworn in as new board member

The Gregory School District Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m., Monday, August 13, 2018 at the high school.

No attendees for bus route meeting

No visitors attended for the bus route meeting, but Superintendent Sara Klein had received a few phone calls in regards to additional pick-ups and one phone call about coming into the municipality of Colome. She has called a business there to see if they would approve of the use of their parking lot as a pick-up and drop-off location. The bus drivers have been notified of the changes.

The board approved the financial report and bills.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/