Cara Hull sworn in as new board member

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 5:00am
Patty Connealy-Clark

The Gregory School District Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m., Monday, August 13, 2018 at the high school.

No attendees for bus route meeting

No visitors attended for the bus route meeting, but Superintendent Sara Klein had received a few phone calls in regards to additional pick-ups and one phone call about coming into the municipality of Colome. She has called a business there to see if they would approve of the use of their parking lot as a pick-up and drop-off location. The bus drivers have been notified of the changes.

The board approved the financial report and bills.

 

