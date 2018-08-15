Commissioners to look at increasing wheel tax

The Gregory County Commissioners held their regular meeting at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the Gregory County Courthouse in Burke.

Variance approved for house and garage

Convening as a Board of Adjustment, the commissioners approved a variance for John and Vickie Zeigler to build a house and garage on a parcel of land less than 40 acres in an ag district.

Gregory County Locker plans move ahead

Reconvening as a Board of Commissioners, they approved the construction and operation of Gregory County Locker to operate under the terms of a solid waste permit to be issued by the Board of Minerals and Environment.

