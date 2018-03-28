Commissioners to review equalization disputes in April

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:56am News Staff
The regular meeting of the Gregory County Board of Commissioners was held at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at the Gregory County Courthouse in Burke.
 
Casey Burrus, Director of Equalization, was present to meet with the board. The commissioners will convene as the Board of Equalization on Tuesday, April 10, starting at 9:00 a.m. Rural property owners who don’t live in an organized township have until April 3 to contact Burrus with any disputes regarding their assessments.
 
 
