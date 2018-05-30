The Gregory boys golf team brought home the Region 4B championship on Tuesday, May 22nd at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Gregory was six strokes better than a very strong Platte team. All four boys qualified for the state tournament individually with Jon Bakke winning the individual championship. Bakke finished the front nine with a 40 before playing extremely Five Gregory golfers advance to state well scoring a 36 on the back nine. JJ Beck finished in third place with an 80. Young Eli Fogel enjoyed his best performance of the season with a fifth place finish shooting an 84 which was one stroke better than teammate Jayd VanDerWerff who finished with an 85 and eighth place.

On the girls side, Emma Schweigert qualified for the state tournament finishing with a 95 and seventh place.

