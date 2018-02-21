Foreign exchange student Aurora Galluzzi here to experience American culture

Seventeen-year-old Aurora Galluzzi, a foreign exchange student at Gregory High School this school year, hails from Milan, Italy’s fashion capital and second-largest city. When she found out where she would be living, she had, understandably, never heard of Dallas, SD, or even the state of South Dakota, and thought she was headed to Texas. But, she says, she has fallen in love with small-town life, where everyone knows everyone else.

Aurora is the oldest of Luca and Christina Galluzzi’s three children. Her brothers, Gianluca and Leonardo, are almost twelve and six, respectively. When she left home to come to the United States, her family had one dog, but she says her mother replaced her with another dog! Mr. Galluzzi works long hours as the head of an automation company that builds machines to make other machines work. Aurora describes it as “computer stuff”. Her mother is a housewife.