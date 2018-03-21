Foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic likes everything about being here

Cenek Kaspar, pronounced Chen yek Kash par, from Prague, Czech Republic, is attending Gregory High School this year as part of a student exchange program. Cenek arrived in the United States August 20, 2017. Going from one extreme to another, he spent three days in New York City, touring the Big Apple, before heading to rural South Dakota. While in New York, he took in all the major tourist attractions such as the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Grand Central Station, and Central Park among others. His comment was that it was fun to visit but too big to live in.

The Czech Republic was once a part of Czechoslovakia, which existed as a country from 1918 until 1993. Now that the Czech Republic and Slovakia are separate countries, citizens of the Czech Republic are called Czechs, and those from Slovakia are called Slovakians.