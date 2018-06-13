Fr. Jonathan Dillon is a special kind of father

The oldest of eleven kids, Fr. Jonathan Dillon dreamed of having children of his own some day. His path from that dream of being a father to becoming a father through the priesthood was one of resistance, but ultimately the path of greater joy than he could have ever expected.

Fr. Dillon didn’t grow up knowing priest as part of family. “I knew that whenever I needed something, Father would be there,” he explained. “There was this basic, implicit form of trust. This is who he is for us. He’s the one who has the answers. He’s the one who knows what to do. Whatever comes up, Father will be there to help.” But it wasn’t a family relationship.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/